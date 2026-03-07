Women’s Empowerment Strengthens Society: Sailaja

Vijayawada:Women’s empowerment strengthens society rather than weakening it, Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja said on Friday while urging greater awareness of women’s rights and safety.

She was speaking at a symposium titled “Rights, justice, and action for all women and girls” organised by the Vignan Institute of Law under the School of Law and Management at Vignan’s University, Vadlamudi, in Chebrolu mandal of Guntur district, to mark International Women’s Day.

Dr. Sailaja said the state government had successfully achieved its target of creating one lakh women entrepreneurs in a year, adding that several incentives are being provided to encourage women to enter business. Highlighting the rise in online harassment, she advised women to stay vigilant and raise awareness of cybercrimes. She also pointed to safety issues during travel, such as the risk of harassment or violence, and stressed the need for secure workplaces that protect women from discrimination and ensure a safe working environment.

Dr Sailaja urged women to utilise One-Stop Help Centres and to be aware of legal provisions such as the zero FIR. Calling for strict implementation of the POSH Act and effective internal complaints committees, she said collective efforts were needed to ensure dignity, safety, and equal opportunities for women.