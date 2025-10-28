Women’s Commission to Launch Awareness Drives for Working Women

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja has called on all organisations to work together to strengthen women’s empowerment across the state.

She interacted with representatives of the AP Non-Gazetted Officers’ and Gazetted Officers’ Women’s Associations at the Commission’s office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday. The delegation felicitated Dr Sailaja and held detailed discussions on collaboration, awareness programmes, and partnership initiatives focusing on issues faced by women employees.

The representatives requested the commission to ensure separate washrooms for women staff in government offices, adequate security arrangements such as night watchmen, and baby care centres within office premises. They also sought the establishment of internal committees and display boards in line with the POSH Act.

Concerns were raised regarding the difficulties faced by female nurses at primary health centres (PHCs) during night duties. The delegation urged the Commission to introduce special health initiatives, including cervical cancer awareness campaigns and master health check-ups under the Employees Health Scheme (EHS). They also invited Dr Sailaja to take part in development programmes under the AP NGO Association.

Sailaja emphasised the importance of creating awareness among working women about various government welfare facilities. She announced that the commission plans to hold awareness camps on women’s rights and legal protections, and will submit a comprehensive report with recommendations to the government soon.

She assured the association of the commission’s full support in implementing future joint initiatives aimed at women’s empowerment.

All India State Government Employees Federation convenor M. Rajyalakshmi, publicity secretary B. Janaki, and several women representatives from various departments were present.