Women Secure Majority Of UG Medical, Dental Seats

VIJAYAWADA: Women students secured a majority of seats in undergraduate medical, dental and AYUSH courses for the academic year 2025–26 in both convenor and management quotas across private and government medical colleges in the State.

The NTR University of Health Sciences analysed admissions secured in various undergraduate courses for 2025–26 and submitted the details to Minister for Health Satya Kumar Yadav.

According to the data, in Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses, women secured 1,157 seats out of the 1,519 seats available, accounting for 76.17 per cent.

In homoeopathy, women secured 380 of the 526 seats, constituting 83.70 per cent. In ayurveda, women secured 74 out of 98 seats, accounting for 75.51 per cent. In unani, women secured 34 of the 42 seats available, representing 85 per cent. In MBBS courses, women secured 60.72 per cent of the total seats available.