‘Women Safety’ app to be launched on May 8

Vijayawada:DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Sunday said that the AP Police were conducting various programmes in view of the International Women's Day and one of the initiatives would be the launch of "Women Safety" app to be made available on May 8 with additional security features.

A special women's police wing will be set up for women's safety, he added.



The DGP said that in addition to taking steps to create widespread awareness among public on helplines like 112, 181, 1098, the Andhra Pradesh Police will be organising "Women's Empowerment Week" from March 1 to 8 across the state to celebrate International Women's Day. He further said that procedures and schedules have been issued to the police personnel in this regard.



A series of competitions has been lined up. On March 3, there will be essay competitions, on March 4 elocution (speech competitions), on March 5 painting and on March 6, an open house- (girls, students and women will visit police stations, SP office to create awareness about police system and women safety measures).



On March 7, discussions will be held on various platforms, flash mobs, film screenings on women empowerment and screening of women's safety videos. On March 8, women's safety rallies will be organised with the participation of all departments and district officers. The upgraded "Women Safety" app will be made available to public, especially women. Campaigns would be organised to attract public attention towards women's safety measures.