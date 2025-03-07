Women of Visakhapatnam take lead in terrace gardening

Visakhapatnam:In Visakhapatnam, a gentle, yet powerful, transformation is taking place on the city's rooftops and terraces, with women from diverse backgrounds uniting to reshape their urban surroundings through terrace gardening.

Women are turning their terraces into lush green sanctuaries, propelled by a sincere desire for fresh, organic produce and a renewed connection with nature. The inspiring initiative intertwines environmental care, health awareness and community spirit.



Shares Saritha Malla, an administrator at the Gardeners’ Society of Vizag, "Our goal is to provide nourishing, home-grown food for our families, while minimising the harmful effects of pesticides. The pandemic has only heightened our awareness of health and well-being."



Terrace gardens offer a loving solution to the challenges of urban living, providing wholesome, pesticide-free fruits, vegetables and herbs. From vibrant spinach and refreshing mint to hearty brinjal and nutritious okra, these women cultivate a beautiful array of plants throughout the year, enriching not only their diets but also their spirits and sense of independence.



Remarks T. Manormani, a devoted gardener, "Tending to my terrace garden fills me with so much joy; it enhances our health, keeps our spirits high and improves the air we breathe."



For many of the women, terrace gardening has become a soothing escape from the fast pace of city life. It serves as a creative outlet, a means of relieving stress, and a way to forge deeper connections with environment and their neighbours.



Social media has provided these women with immediate access to gardening resources, expert guidance and a platform to share their achievements.



M. Aishwarya, a member of the Nature Gardeners, reflects, "We’re able to learn from one another and collaborate easily through platforms like WhatsApp and Zoom. Sharing knowledge feels natural and inspires us all to keep growing."This movement has gathered remarkable momentum, with initiatives like the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC)’s ambitious goal set in 2023 to transform 50 per cent of rooftops in Vizag into gardens. Within just a year, 28 per cent of households have embraced this initiative, illustrating the powerful impact of collective action. This is a beautiful testament to what can be achieved when many women come together with a common purpose.

Terrace gardens represent a hopeful vision for a future where women play an integral role in redefining urban living, while championing environmental stewardship. As more rooftops resonate with life, they remind one of what compassionate individuals can accomplish when they sow the seeds of positive change.