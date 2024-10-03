Women of Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam Conquer Adventure Trek

Visakhapatnam: Fifteen women employees from the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam successfully completed a seven-day adventure-cum-trekking expedition, showcasing remarkable physical and mental resilience alongside a spirit of adventure. The event was organised as part of the #YearofNavalCivilian activities and took place at Mcleodganj, Dharamsala and Himachal Pradesh.

The expedition was conducted by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), an institution renowned for its expertise in adventure sports training. Participants engaged in various activities, including rock climbing, rappelling, rope work, and survival skills training.

Swachhta Hi Seva observed at Waltair Division

Visakhapatnam: The Swachhta Hi Seva initiative, organised by the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR), successfully concluded on Wednesday, reaffirming a commitment to cleanliness and hygiene across various railway facilities. The 15-day campaign, held from September 15 to October 2, 2024, aimed to enhance cleanliness at railway stations, trains, offices, workshops, maintenance depots, hospitals, and residential areas within the division.

At Visakhapatnam railway station, Divisional Railway manager Saurabh Prasad led a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, stressing the importance of cleanliness in line with Gandhi’s vision. During the closing ceremony, DRM Saurabh Prasad awarded certificates and prizes to participants of various competitions held throughout the fortnight. The Divisional Cultural Association entertained attendees with a street play promoting Swachhta awareness alongside patriotic songs.

In his address, Prasad highlighted the theme “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata,” emphasising the need to instil cleanliness habits from childhood. He reiterated that this initiative is a tribute to Gandhi’s ideals and aligns with the broader goals of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Gandhi Jayanti and Prisoners Welfare Day observed at Visakhapatnam central jail

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Central Jail marked Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary and Prisoners Welfare Day with a special event on Wednesday. The occasion was graced by dignitaries, including the Collector & District Magistrate M.V. Seshamma, the District Legal Services Authority Secretary, and Dr P. Sivananda.

Addressing the inmates, the chief guests emphasised the importance of understanding one’s rights and responsibilities within society. They encouraged prisoners to reflect on their actions and strive for positive transformation, highlighting education and legal awareness as key factors in rehabilitation.

Superintendent S. Kishore Kumar underscored the significance of Mahatma Gandhi’s life as a source of inspiration. A series of games and competitions were held, with prizes awarded to the deserving inmates.

Wildlife Week celebrations begin at IGZP

Visakhapatnam: The Wildlife Week celebrations at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam, were inaugurated on Wednesday. S. Srikanta Natha Reddy, Chief Conservator of Forests, Visakhapatnam, formally commenced the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Dr Nandani Salaria, curator of IGZP, welcomed all participants and encouraged active involvement in the week-long activities.

On the opening day, a drawing competition took place, with students creatively showcasing topics such as Butterflies, Life in the Ocean, and Endangered Species. The competition saw enthusiastic participation from children across various schools, who demonstrated their artistic skills and environmental awareness.

Participants are encouraged to engage in upcoming activities throughout Wildlife Week, including storytelling, Rangoli, and photography competitions, all aimed at fostering a deeper connection with nature and wildlife conservation. These celebrations will continue until October 8.