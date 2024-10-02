Women of Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam conquer adventure trek

Visakhapatnam: Fifteen women employees from the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam successfully completed a seven-day Adventure-cum-Trekking Expedition, demonstrating remarkable physical and mental strength along with a spirit of adventure.

This event was organized as part of the #YearofNavalCivilian activities and took place at Mcleodganj, Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. The expedition was conducted by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), an institution known for its expertise in adventure sports training. Participants engaged in various activities that included rock climbing, rappelling, rope work, and survival skills training.