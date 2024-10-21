Women Not Safe Under TD Rule: MLC Varudu Kalyani

Visakhapatnam: Varudu Kalyani, president of the women’s wing of YSRC and MLC, criticised the alliance government for failing to protect the lives of women, especially minor girls. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam, she condemned the government's lack of response to ongoing incidents of rape, murder, and violence against women. Kalyani highlighted that within four months of the TDP government, safety measures for women have been neglected.

Referencing the recent brutal murder of a girl in Badvel, she stated that had the Disha app been active, her life might have been saved. Kalyani demanded the immediate implementation of the Disha initiatives and urged the state government to push the central government for its approval.

She warned that if women's safety continues to be compromised, protests would erupt with support from women and the public.

Kalyani criticized the home minister and Deputy Chief Minister for their silence on these pressing issues, despite their prior claims to prioritize women’s safety. She cited multiple incidents, including assaults on women in the Home Minister’s own constituency and the disappearance of girls, to emphasize the government’s apathy.

Recalling the previous government's efforts, she mentioned the establishment of the Disha app, specialized police stations, and women’s courts, which had significantly improved women’s protection.