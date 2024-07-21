Top
21 July 2024 5:50 PM GMT
Women MLA on Scooty to meet people in constituency
Guntur West MLA of the Telugu Desam, Galla Madhavi, riding a Scooty, is reaching out to various areas in the city. (Photo: X)

Vijayawada: Guntur West MLA of the Telugu Desam, Galla Madhavi, riding a Scooty, is reaching out to various areas in the city under her jurisdiction and zealously attending to the ordinary people’s grievances.

The 40-year-old Madhavi won her first election as MLA in the 2024 elections. For the past few days, she keeps visiting various areas, interacting with the locals and inquiring about their civic problems.

The people of the assembly segment, enthused at the sight of their MLA on a Scooty, are welcoming Madhavi and submitting their grievances to her. The MLA promises them that she would take these matters up with the concerned departments and resolve them.


