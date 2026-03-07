Women Lawyers Celebrate International Women’s Day at Bezwada Bar Association

Vijayawada:International Women’s Day celebrations were organised at the Bezwada Bar Association in Vijayawada on Saturday, with members of the legal fraternity participating in the programme.

The event was organised under the leadership of the association’s women secretary K. Anuradha.



Among those present were law secretary Pratibha Bharati, Eighth Fast Track Court judge Lakshmi, Third Additional Junior Civil Judge Rehana, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court judge Bezawada Radha Kumari and Bar Association president A. K. Basha, along with governing body members and advocates.



Addressing the gathering, Pratibha Bharati said the Bezwada Bar Association has one of the highest numbers of women advocates among bar associations. She said women lawyers are increasingly making their presence felt across various spheres of the legal profession.



She also noted that more women advocates contested the recent Bar Council elections for the first time, reflecting growing participation in the profession. She congratulated the women advocates for organising the International Women’s Day celebrations.



Speaking on the occasion, Basha extended greetings to women advocates and said they should continue to progress through self-effort and determination. He noted that several women advocates from the association are practising in the Andhra Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court of India.



Anuradha said the celebrations were organised during her tenure as women secretary and thanked the women advocates for their support.



Senior woman advocate Sarala Banerjee, along with governing body members and women lawyers, felicitated Pratibha Bharati during the programme.