Women Given Rapido E-Bikes for Self-Employment in Anantapur City

Anantapur: In a first of its kind in the country, 250 Rapido e-bikes have been handed over to members of women self-help groups (SHGs) as a means of self-employment.

Anantapur collector Dr. B. Vinod Kumar and city’s Urban MLA D Daggupati Prasad handed over 20 of the e-bikes to women at a function organised at the Police Parade Grounds on Saturday. The bikes have been procured through the Anantapur Urban unit of MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas).

Speaking on the occasion, the collector pointed out that AP government has decided to start women rider services in cities. As part of this, an agreement has been signed with Rapido. “Banks will sanction loans to women SHG members with an EMI of just ₹1,000 per month. There will be no fuel costs as the vehicles are electric two-wheelers,” the collector pointed out.

MLA Prasad said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has undertaken many programmes to ensure self-employment for women. As part of this, Rapido e-bikes are being handed over to women for the first time in the country.

The MLA said women can easily earn between Rs 15,000–Rs 18,000 per month.

Those present on the occasion included Anantapur Municipal Corporation commissioner Balaswamy, MEPMA project director Vishwa Jyoti and DRDA project director Shailaja.