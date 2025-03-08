Women Entrepreneurs of Vizag Triumph with Culinary Start-Ups

Visakhapatnam: A group of resilient women in Visakhapatnam, the City of Destiny, have converted their cooking skills into thriving culinary enterprises. Once seen solely as homemakers, these resilient women have proven that determination and talent can shatter stereotypes

Vankineni Indira's household ran into financial instability after her husband's real estate business suffered losses in 2002. This compelled her to raise Rs 5,000 and start a modest food venture at Siripuram using one stove and two helpers. Indira’s sponge dosa became a hit, drawing food enthusiasts across the city to Siripuram.

Her humble beginning has blossomed into "Venkatadri Vantillu," a name given by Telugu music director Keeravani to Indira’s venture in 2006. Her food outlet has changed locations several times. But her customers have remained steadfast.

Today, Indira’s restaurant has 35 staff. It is celebrated for its authentic dishes like Dibba Rotte and Kesari Puri, delighting everyday patrons and even Tollywood celebrities.

Former beautician Kala Prasad transformed into a cook. She is now running Godavari Restaurant, a full-fledged food business specialising in authentic Andhra cuisine.

Living upstairs, she converted her ground floor into a cosy eatery with a zero-waste kitchen and vibrant decor. Dishes like muddapappu avakai rice and biryani are prepared only after order. They are served in a manner that gives one a homely experience.

Kala had to face several challenges when COVID-19 pandemic struck. But her determination remained unshaken. She emphasises, “I am not just the owner but also a cook. I hope that every woman working at my eatery can someday open her own restaurant.”

A Montessori teacher, Alka Kumar had moved to Visakhapatnam 19 years ago. However, her passion for cooking gave her the idea to start baking and culinary classes. She is now running a flourishing academy, where she teaches a range of students, from individuals to aspiring restaurateurs.

Alka’s journey has not been without hurdles. Unfamiliar with the local language and community posed her significant challenges. "Cooking is my passion. Making it my profession has been deeply fulfilling," she stated.

Stories of Indira, Kala and Alka illustrate the power of determination and the potential within every woman to achieve financial stability.