Women Entrepreneurs Honoured at Vijayawada Celebrations

VIJAYAWADA: International Women’s Day was celebrated across Vijayawada on Sunday under the aegis of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), with programmes focusing on women’s health, entrepreneurship and empowerment.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan attended an event organised at Nelluri Kalyana Mandapam in Patamata as part of the ‘Happy Sunday’ programme. The event was conducted under the directions of VMC commissioner H.M. Dhyana Chandra and supervised by additional commissioner (projects) Dr D. Chandrasekhar and zonal commissioner K. Shammy.

Addressing the gathering, Rammohan stressed the need for greater awareness of preventive healthcare, particularly cervical cancer. He urged women to utilise the free cervical cancer vaccination programme introduced by the state government.

The MLA said women are excelling in various fields and noted that International Women’s Day provides an opportunity to recognise their achievements and raise awareness about health issues affecting them. He also appreciated the initiatives of the government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to strengthen women’s self-help groups (SHGs) through loan support and measures promoting economic self-reliance.

During the programme, the MLA visited stalls set up by self-help groups and interacted with women entrepreneurs. Cheques representing linkage loans to SHGs were distributed, while outstanding SHG entrepreneurs and women employees of the municipal corporation were felicitated.

The VMC also organised Women’s Day celebrations across the city’s three Assembly constituencies. Events were held at Punnami Ghat in Circle 1, Rajiv Nagar in Circle 2 and Patamata in Circle 3, with participation from public representatives and women from various communities.

Dhyana Chandra said talented SHG entrepreneurs from the three circles were honoured during the celebrations. Participants also watched the live address of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, which officials said encouraged women striving for economic empowerment.

He added that the VMC has planned a week-long series of programmes from March 8 to mark International Women’s Day. The initiatives include skill development training, cleanliness drives led by women and special health programmes under Safai Mitra Suraksha camps to promote awareness of women’s health and safety.

Corporator Mommineni Venkata Prasad, chief engineer (in-charge) P. Satyakumari, executive engineer G. Samrajyam, assistant medical health officer Dr Gopal Naik, CDO Umamaheswari and public relations officer Dr Razia Shabeen, among others, attended the programme.