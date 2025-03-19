Women engineering students at Andhra University create affordable electric vehicle retrofit solution

Visakhapatnam:A team of final-year students from the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department at Andhra University College of Engineering for Women has developed an innovative and cost-effective solution to convert traditional fuel-based vehicles into electric vehicles (EVs).

Aimed at promoting eco-friendly transportation, this project provides a practical alternative to purchasing new EVs, making sustainable mobility more accessible.



The students selected a TVS ES two-wheeler as their model for the project, equipping it with a Hub Motor (24V, 350W), a Controller (24V, 350W), a Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Pack (24V, 18Ah), and a Throttle (10k-ohms).



Their design prioritises affordability and simplicity, completing the retrofit within a budget of ₹30,000. Testing results showed that the battery charges in 60 to 90 minutes and lasts 180 to 240 minutes, enabling the vehicle to reach speeds of 30 to 35 km/h on flat roads, with a mileage of 25 to 35 km per charge. This solution not only reduces carbon emissions but also lowers running costs and extends the vehicle’s lifespan.



Speaking about their work, team member Revathi said, “Our goal is to make sustainable mobility accessible to everyone. Retrofitting existing vehicles is a practical and economical way to accelerate the shift to electric transportation.”