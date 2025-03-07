Women empowerment week: AP police receives good response from women, girls and students

Vijayawada:DGP Harish Gupta said here on Thursday that the state police department has received an overwhelming response from women, girls and students in the holding of Women Empowerment Week celebrations from March 1 to 7.

The events were held as part of the International Women's Day. There was significant participation of women and girls in various events, he said.



On March 1, the department conducted 587 medical camps across the state, with 26,512 women and girls participating. Some 1,286 police personnel and 974 officials from other departments contributed to the success of this initiative.



On March 2, the police held a Happy Hours event, during which 405 programmes were held statewide, attracting 18,907 participants. This saw the involvement of 1,119 police officers and 285 officials from other departments.



March 3 featured Essay Writing competitions at 759 centers, with 32,277 women and girls participating, supported by 1,947 police personnel and 1,106 other officials. On March 4, Debate Competitions took place at 639 centers, engaging 30,140 women, students, and pupils, and the event was supported by 1,614 police officers and 1,051 other officials.



Gupta said that on March 5, a Painting and Gender Equality programme was held at 613 centers, with 24,851 women and girls participating. It saw the involvement of 1,376 police personnel and 944 other officials.



On March 6, an Open House was held, allowing girls, students and women to visit police stations and the SP's office, gaining insights into the police system and safety measures. On March 7, a discussion forum, flash mobs and exhibitions on women's empowerment and safety videos were scheduled.



The winners will be honoured during the International Women's Day celebrations on March 8 in their respective districts.