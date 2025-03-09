Women always queens in society: Min. Anitha

Visakhapatnam: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha praised the nursing profession, calling nurses “great and noble people” who fulfill their professional responsibilities by caring for patients with motherly dedication.

Speaking as chief guest at the International Women’s Day celebrations in Andhra Medical College conference hall on Sunday, the minister said, “Women are always queens in society. Without women, there is no role for men in society.” She said women’s contributions should be recognized continuously rather than just on a single day.The home minister reflected on how women previously had to fight for empowerment and voting rights, noting that today’s reality shows women voters outnumber male voters, both nationally and within the state. She highlighted that governments prioritize women’s issues while preparing election manifestos.The minister encouraged women to develop self-confidence in all fields and demonstrate courage in their respective professions. She advised parents to raise their children responsibly and suggested that today’s generation could learn valuable lessons from women who effectively balance both professional and domestic responsibilities.Addressing specific concerns of the Nursing Association, the minister promised to discuss various issues with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and try to resolve them. She also instructed hospital officials to install CCTV cameras in every ward to enhance security.The event was organised by the AP Government Nursing Association.