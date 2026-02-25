Women account for 65% of bus passengers under Stree Shakti scheme

Vijayawada: Women now constitute 65 per cent of bus passengers in Andhra Pradesh following the rollout of the ‘Stree Shakti’ free travel scheme, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy informed the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Participating in the debate on budget demands for the transport department, the minister said the scheme, launched on August 15, 2025, on the initiative of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, was aimed at women’s empowerment. It offers free travel in five categories of APSRTC buses — City Ordinary, City Express, Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu and Express services.

He said 47 crore free journeys have been recorded so far, with the state government bearing a subsidy of ₹1,660 crore. The scheme has resulted in a sharp increase in women commuters from 40 per cent to 65 per cent, with an average of 25 lakh women travelling daily.

The minister also announced that the Cabinet has approved free bus travel for differently-abled persons.

Highlighting other welfare measures, Ramprasad Reddy said ₹436 crore was provided as financial assistance to 2,90,669 auto rickshaw drivers during 2025–26 under the ‘Auto Driver Sevalo’ scheme. Driver Training and Research Institutes are under construction at Done in Kurnool district and Darsi in Prakasam district. An Inspection and Certification Centre is being set up at Gambhiram in Visakhapatnam at a cost of ₹16.50 crore.

On modernisation initiatives, he said nine Automated Driving Test Tracks are operational, with five more to be established under the CSR initiative of Maruti Suzuki. Automated Testing Stations are functioning in 18 districts and will be extended to the remaining districts.

The minister said that under the AP Electric Mobility Policy 4.0 (2024–29), motor vehicle tax exemption is being extended to electric vehicles registered in the state. A Road Safety Fund has also been created to curb accidents. He added that, at the initiative of Nara Lokesh, Intermediate students are being allowed free bus travel on production of hall tickets.

He further announced that 750 new buses will be inducted under the PM e-Bus Service scheme, with proposals submitted for the introduction of CNG and electric buses.



