Woman, With Help Of Paramour, Gets Hubby Killed; 3 Held

Vijayawada: Three persons including the wife of the deceased were arrested on charges of murder and also for trying to pass it off as an accidental death.

Guntur SP Vakul Jindal told the media in Guntur on Tuesday that Chennamsetty Govindaraju, 40 hailing from Pedapalakuru village of Guntur Rural mandal was allegedly murdered by two men at the behest of his wife Lakshmi to get share in his property.

The deceased was working as an autorickshaw driver and got married to Lakshmi some 15 years ago. Following differences with her husband, Lakshmi moved to Sattenapalli six years ago and an developed illicit relationship with Pernepati Venkateswarlu for the last three years. To get a share in his property, she conspired to kill Govindaraju with the help of her paramour and his friend Sheik Khasim Syeda. Accordingly, the two men executed the murder on Sept. 18 and tried to present it as a road accident. However, the police, during the inquiry, found the three culprits behind his murder and arrested them.