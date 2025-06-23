Woman Weds 12 persons, Lands Them In Cases

Kakinada:A 24-year-old woman from modest family background trapped as many as 12 men in distress, one after another, into marrying her, if only to make matters worse for them.

The woman of Ramachandrapuram extorted considerable sums from each of the men. Worse, her husbands are now facing criminal cases filed by her in different police stations.



Some of the victims joined hands and lodged a complaint at the grievance cell of the Konaseema SP on Monday. They alleged that the woman along with her father Ramakrishna, her mother and her maternal uncle Kalyan lured the men into marrying her. They claimed they were in a state of depression due to their failed marital life or due to divorces from their marriages or for other reasons.

Their stories had a similar pattern. After each marriage, the accused woman and her parents would harass the husband and extort money from him. After quarrels, she would discard one and then trap another. If the husband is unable pay the amounts she demanded, she would throw in a tandrum and go ahead to lodge a complaint against him.

A victim, AG Rajeswar, in his complaint said the woman threatened him and his family members demanding money from them. She would engage in domestic violence etc and try staging suicide attempts.

Nearly 12 men faced her harassment and several of them are caught in cases now. The accused woman is, however, unruffled. SP Krishna Rao told Deccan Chronicle that an inquiry would be done into the complaints.