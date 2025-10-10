Woman Urges Pawan Kalyan to Locate Her Husband

Kakinada:A woman, Kancharla Veera Venkata Ratnavathi of Kadali village in Razole mandal, has requested Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to help her find her missing husband.

The deputy CM completed a meeting at the Collector’s office on Thursday and was proceeding to a hotel where he stayed. The woman tried to stop him with a scream and showed PK a representation. The police tried to restrain her.



Pawan Kalyan swiftly stopped his convoy and took the representation from the woman.

The woman said that she was married to software engineer Sunil Kumar in 2016 and they have a 7-year old baby. But, her husband was missing for the past five years.

Though she lodged a complaint in DISHA police station and a case was booked, they could not trace her husband.