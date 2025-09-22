Woman Tries To End Life At Tahsildar Office Over Land Dispute

TIRUPATI: A middle-aged woman, identified as Ramanamma, tried to end her life at the Tahsildar office in Vedurukuppam mandal of Chittoor district, following a prolonged land dispute in Nallavenganpalle panchayat of Gangadhara Nellore constituency.

According to sources, the disagreement between two families over a house plot has been ongoing for the past six months. The incident occurred when Ramanamma raised objections to revenue officials issuing documents in favour of another woman involved in the dispute. Relatives present at the scene immediately rushed her to SVR Ruia government general hospital in Tirupati, where she is undergoing treatment.

The episode sparked protests outside the tahsildar office by residents of Ramanamma’s Allamvarikandriga village. Villagers expressed concern over what they perceived as injustice towards vulnerable families and questioned whether political influence was affecting administrative decisions. Revenue officials said the matter is under investigation and that officials are working to resolve the ongoing land dispute according to legal procedures.