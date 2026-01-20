Woman Stabbed to Death While Trying to Pacify Fight

Kakinada: A 48-year-old woman, Pilli Chakramma, was stabbed to death while trying to pacify a fight between the accused and her husband's friend late on Sunday night at the Rajiv Gruha Kalpa area in Kakinada.

According to Port police station circle inspector P. Sunil Kumar, Chakramma’s husband Satyanarayana works as an auto driver, while their son Jaya Prakash is employed in Hyderabad. Jaya Prakash had come to Kakinada to celebrate the Sankranti festival.

On Sunday night, Jaya Prakash, along with his friends Vanamadi Raju of Bhyravapalem and Voleti Lakshman of Parlopeta, went out and later returned to his house. At that time, Gadde Sai Sarath and Durga Prasad arrived and an argument broke out between the two groups.

During the altercation, Durga Prasad attacked Voleti Lakshman and allegedly pulled out a knife to stab him. Chakramma intervened and attempted to pacify those involved. However, Durga Prasad allegedly stabbed her in the neck with the knife.

Chakramma was immediately rushed to the Government General Hospital, where she succumbed.

East Godavari district superintendent of police G. Bindu Madhav formed five special teams to nab the accused. Police said Durga Prasad is reportedly an accused in a murder case registered in 2025 under Two Town police station limits in Kakinada. Port police registered a case and investigation is underway.