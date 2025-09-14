Woman Stabbed To Death By Collegemate In Nellore

NELLORE: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her former classmate following an argument near the Current Office Centre in Nellore on Friday night.

According to police, the victim, identified as N. Mythili Priya, had recently completed her B. Pharmacy and was working in Bengaluru. She had come to Nellore on September 3. The police said that she was called by Nikhil, a friend and former classmate from her Pharmacy course, to his room under the pretext of a discussion. When she arrived, the two reportedly quarrelled over his closeness with another girl, and the altercation escalated. In a fit of rage, Nikhil attacked Mythili with a knife, causing fatal injuries. She died at the spot.

After committing the crime, Nikhil surrendered at the local police station. The police rushed to the spot and collected evidence before sending the body to Nellore Government Hospital for post-mortem.

DSP P. Sindhu Priya confirmed that the duo had frequent fights, particularly as Mythili suspected Nikhil of being involved with another girl.

Mythili’s sister, N. Sahithi, said that she received a call from Nikhil around 3.30 am. “He asked us to take my sister away. When I arrived, I found her lying in a pool of blood. He admitted that he had killed Mythili after an argument and fled,” she said, demanding strict punishment to the accused.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.