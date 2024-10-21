 Top
Woman, Son Killed in Road Accident at Garikapadu

20 Oct 2024
(Representational Image: DC)

Vijayawada: A tragic accident claimed the lives of a mother and her son, and left another individual injured, after their car collided head-on with another vehicle at Garikapadu on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Mella Naga Lakshmi (57) and Mella Lakshmi Srikanth,32, from KPHB, Hyderabad.

According to Chillakallu sub-inspector P. Surya Srinivas, the victims were returning to Hyderabad from Vijayawada when their car was struck by a speeding vehicle coming from the opposite direction at around 9 AM. Both individuals succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The sub-inspector noted that police suspect over speeding as the cause of the accident. The bodies have been transferred to a government hospital for postmortem.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
