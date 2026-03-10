Woman, Son Found Dead In Pond

KAKINADA: A woman and her three-year-old son were found dead in a pond at Kakarapalli village in Kotananduru mandal of Kakinada district on Monday.

According to G. Chenna Kesava Rao, the deceased were identified as Vodicherla Bhagya Lakshmi, 35, and her son Sai Ishan, 3, residents of Peddaboddupalli village in Narsipatnam mandal.

Police suspect that the woman died by suicide along with her son after leaving her house on Sunday. Bhagya Lakshmi had married Vodicherla Durga Prasad, a government teacher, three years ago and was reportedly facing marital issues, the officer said.

Based on a complaint lodged by her mother, Nelli Ratnam, the Kotananduru police registered a case against the woman’s husband and her in-laws.