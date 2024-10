Samarlakota: A mother and her son lost their lives within a few hours due to electric shock. This incident occurred in the 20th ward of Samarlakota in the Kakinada district. Chittimani Padma (40), residing near the Veera Raghavapuram Sattamma Temple, fell into a nearby canal and died on Saturday.

On Sunday, her son Vishvesh (23) also died from an electric shock when he touched the clothesline at the same location.