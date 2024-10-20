 Top
Woman, son die as two cars collide at Andhra-Telangana border

20 Oct 2024
Woman, son die as two cars collide at Andhra-Telangana border
Sadly, son Srikanth and mother Nagalakshmi lost their lives. The father and another son were injured and were shifted to Jaggaiahpeta hospital for treatment. — DC Image

In NTR District, two cars collided at the Andhra-Telangana border near Garikapadu.

The accident occurred while the family was traveling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad.

Sadly, son Srikanth and mother Nagalakshmi lost their lives. The father and another son were injured and were shifted to Jaggaiahpeta hospital for treatment.

Police arrived at the scene and stated that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

