Woman Sets Mother-in-Law on Fire, Arrested

Visakhapatnam: A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing her 63-year-old mother-in-law by setting her on fire at their apartment in Pendurthi of Visakhapatnam district.

The accused, Jayanthi Lalitha Devi, was taken into custody at around 1:30 p.m. on November 8 at Pendurthi Police Station after she reportedly surrendered and confessed to the crime, according to police officials.

The incident occurred at about 8.45 a.m. on November 7 in Appannapalem, Pendurthi. The victim, Jayanthi Kanaka Mahalakshmi (63), succumbed to severe burn injuries.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s son, Jayanthi Subramanyam, his wife allegedly committed the act in a fit of rage following prolonged domestic disputes.

Police have registered FIR No. 495/2025 under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Pendurthi Police Station. Inspector K.V. Satish Kumar is leading the investigation.

In her confession, Lalitha Devi allegedly stated that she had faced constant verbal harassment from her mother-in-law since her marriage and that household chores and cleanliness were frequent points of conflict.

Police said the accused purchased petrol from a fuel station at Gosala Junction on the evening of November 6, claiming it was for her car. The following morning, after her husband and nephew left home, she allegedly lured her mother-in-law into playing a “police and thief” game with the children. She reportedly blindfolded the elderly woman, tied her to a chair, doused her in petrol, and set her ablaze.

The victim’s eight-year-old granddaughter, Sreenayana, sustained burn injuries while trying to save her grandmother and is being treated at a private hospital near Venkojipalem.

The accused is scheduled to be produced before court for remand proceedings.