Naidu Orders Swift Action In Macherla Attempted Rape Case

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed police to swiftly arrest the accused in an attempted rape case involving a woman government employee in Macherla town and take stringent action.

According to official sources, an unidentified intruder allegedly broke into her residence and attempted to sexually assault her. The woman, an office subordinate in the Panchayat Raj department, was shifted to Guntur Government General Hospital for medical examination after a case was registered.

Senior police officials informed the Chief Minister that special teams have been formed under the supervision of the additional superintendent of police to trace the accused. A few suspects have been taken into custody for questioning.

Expressing concern, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the accused is apprehended at the earliest and punished severely. He stressed that crimes against women will not be tolerated and called for strict enforcement to deter such offences.

Police said efforts are underway to identify and arrest the main accused.







