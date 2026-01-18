Woman Poisons Two Kids, Dies by Suicide

Kurnool: A woman allegedly poisoned her two minor children before dying by suicide at NGO Colony in Nandyal town on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Mallika, 26, and her children, Ishan Sai, 2, and seven-month-old Parimita. According to police, Mallika, who was married to Uday Kiran of Lalitha Nagar seven years ago, had been facing frequent marital disputes for the past few years. The couple reportedly had an argument on Friday night as well.

Following the quarrel, Mallika allegedly took the children into a room, bolted the door from inside and administered pesticide to them before ending her life.

On Saturday morning, when the door remained unopened for a long time, family members broke it open and found all three dead. Police registered a case and took up investigation. Preliminary inquiries point to family disputes as the reason behind the incident. No suicide note was found.

The bodies were shifted to the Nandyal Government General Hospital for post-mortem examination.