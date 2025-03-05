Woman mountaineer seeks support for Mount Everest expedition

ANANTAPUR: Sameera Khan, a mountaineer who is a native of Anantapur, has started cycling solo from Anantapur to reach Mangalagiri, about 700 km away, to meet Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and seek state government’s support for her expedition to Mount Everest.

An adventurist, Sameera took birth, grew and got schooled in Anantapur. She pursued her intermediate at KSR College in the district headquarters of Anantapur.

Driven by adventure, she has cycled solo in over 37 countries. She has undertaken mountaineering expeditions every year since 2018, using her own earnings and seeking assistance from the government.

Sameera said to fulfil her passion of climbing Mount Everest, she is cycling from Anantapur to Mangalagiri to meet and submit a representation to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, seeking his help towards funding her expedition. She has also appealed for crowd funding.

Sameera told Deccan Chronicle, “For the past seven years, I have been striving to secure funds through government officials and political leaders. I hope meeting Pawan Kalyan will help me achieve my dream.”

Sameera is from a middle class family. Her family and sisters are supporting her, though many relatives have opposed the path she has taken.



