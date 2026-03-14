Woman kills Two Children, Dies By Suicide In Kurnool

KURNOOL: A tragic incident shocked residents of Kurnool district after a woman allegedly killed her two young children and later died by suicide in Gargeyapuram under Kurnool Rural limits.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Rajeswari (35) and her sons Sukumar (6) and Abraham (3). The incident came to light on Saturday morning when villagers noticed bodies floating in the Gargeyapuram tank and alerted the police.

On receiving information, Kurnool Rural police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the water. The bodies were later shifted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to the preliminary investigation, police suspect that ongoing marital disputes between the woman and her husband might have driven her to take the extreme step.

The deaths of the two young children along with their mother have left family members and villagers in deep shock. Locals gathered near the tank as the bodies were recovered, expressing grief over the incident.

Kurnool Rural police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. Officials said the exact circumstances leading to the deaths will be known only after a thorough probe. Police added that further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.