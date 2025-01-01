 Top
Andhra Pradesh
1 Jan 2025 11:22 AM IST
Woman kills husband in Bapatla during domestic dispute
A woman allegedly killed her husband

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Kothapalem of Nizampatnam mandal, where a woman allegedly killed her husband during a domestic dispute.

The incident unfolded when Amarendrababu, 38, engaged in a heated argument with his wife while under the influence of alcohol. During the altercation, the wife struck Amarendrababu on the head with a stick, causing severe injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
