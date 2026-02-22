Woman Killed in Tempo Traveller Crash in Prakasam

Nellore: A pilgrimage from Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh ended in tragedy when a 48-year-old woman was killed in a road accident near Pamuru in Prakasam district in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Vishalakshi alias Vishalakshmi, wife of Maham Thap alias Maham Theth, a resident of Nagarakattu village in Kotturu mandal of Vijayanagara district in Karnataka. She was travelling with her husband, daughter, son-in-law, relatives and fellow villagers on a spiritual tour to various shrines in Andhra Pradesh.

The group began their journey around noon on February 20 in a tempo traveller and visited Mantralayam, Mahanandi and Srisailam. While proceeding towards Tirupati for darshan of Lord Venkateswara, the accident occurred at about 5.30 am on February 22 near Gopalapuram village in Pamuru mandal.

Police said the tempo traveller, allegedly driven at high speed by the driver, R. Naveen alias Poojari Mani, rammed into a tractor moving ahead. Several passengers were injured in the collision.

Vishalakshi suffered severe injuries to her face and nose and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The injured were first taken to the Pamuru Community Health Centre and later shifted to other hospitals for further treatment.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.