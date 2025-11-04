Woman Killed, 8 Injured as Private Bus Overturns in Sathya Sai District

ANANTAPUR, NOV. 4: A woman was killed and at least eight passengers sustained injuries when a Jabbar Travels private bus from Bengaluru to Hyderabad overturned after colliding with an Eicher vehicle on National Highway 44 near Damajupalli in CK Palli mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district during the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Suraksha (32) of Hyderabad, while her three-year-old daughter Nidhi suffered injuries in the mishap.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. The Jabbar Travels bus (NL 01B 3382) was en route from Bengaluru to Hyderabad when the driver, reportedly overspeeding, lost control and hit an Eicher vehicle heading from Bengaluru towards Kadapa. The bus then rammed into the road divider and overturned.

Around 20 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident. CK Palli police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured, and shifted them to Anantapur Government General Hospital. Uninjured passengers were later sent to their destinations by alternative transport arranged by the travel company.

Suraksha’s husband Puneeth sustained minor injuries while caring for their daughter. Among the other injured were Meenab (22) of Hyderabad, who suffered a serious head injury, and Harsha Sri (22) and Mudib (52), whose condition was reported as stable.



