Woman Injured as tree branch falls on her in Tirumala

Anantapur: A woman devotee suffered a serious injury after the stem of a big tree got uprooted and fell on her while she had been proceeding to Japali Theertham of Lord Hanuman in Tirumala on Friday.





Sources said Umarani, a devotee from Bengaluru, along with her family members, had come to Tirumala for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. The family also proceeded to visit the Hanuman Temple at Japali Theertham.



While they were walking towards the temple, a big tree on the footpath suddenly got uprooted and fell on Umarani.



Family members immediately shifted her to Aswini Hospital. Later, Umarani was shifted to BIRRD Hospital, Tirupati. Doctors examined her and found that she had fractured her backbone.



A video of the tree falling on the woman has gone viral on social media.





