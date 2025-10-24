Woman Held for Rs.20-lakh Gold Theft at Bus Stand

Nellore: Prakasam police arrested Kampa Dwaraka, 40, of Chirala, for stealing 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery worth Rs.20 lakh from Popuri Sumathi’s bag at the Ongole RTC bus stand on October 1. All items, including necklaces, chains, bangles, and rings, were recovered. DSP R. Srinivasa Rao and CI Y. Nagaraju traced her using technical clues. SP V. Harshavardhan Raju praised the team’s swift action.

24-year-old man gets 3-year jail for harassing Class X girl

Tirupati: A 24-year-old man, Gundala Yeshu alias Yesayya alias Akhil, was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment by the Special POCSO Court in Nellore for harassing a Class 10 student at a private school in Gudur. According to police, the accused, a resident of NSR Peta in Gudur, repeatedly harassed the minor under the pretext of love and threatened her near her home, causing severe emotional distress. On February 1, 2022, he obstructed and assaulted her near the school, after which the distraught girl self-harmed and was immediately admitted to a hospital. Following a complaint, then sub-inspector K. Tirupathayya of Gudur-II Town Police registered a case under the POCSO Act, conducted a detailed investigation, and filed the charge sheet. During the trial, current CI J. Srinivas, under Gudur DSP supervision, ensured the presence of witnesses with the assistance of Court Liaison Officer ASI Badusha and court constable Pradeep, leading to a successful conviction. District SP L. Subbarayudu, IPS, congratulated the investigating team for securing justice for the victim.

Man gets lifer for cheating Dalit woman

Nellore: The VII Additional District and Sessions Court in Ongole sentenced a 22-year-old man, Dudekula Saida Vali of Bestavaripeta, to life imprisonment and a ₹35,000 fine for offenses under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and IPC, while his parents, Khader Vali and Kashamma, were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and fined ₹10,000 each.

According to police, the accused deceived a 24-year-old Dalit woman by promising marriage and maintained a relationship with her since 2020. Later, he and his parents refused the marriage citing her caste and issued threats.

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case was registered at Kambham police station under IPC Sections 417, 376(1) and relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act.

The investigation led by DSP M. Kishore Kumar and SI V. Naga Malleswara Rao resulted in strong evidence against the accused. Public Prosecutor V. Prasanthi Kumari secured the conviction. District SP V. Harshavardhan Raju commended the police team for their effective investigation and successful prosecution.

3-year jail for 2 ganja smugglers

Visakhapatnam: Two ganja smugglers were sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and fined ₹20,000 each by the First Additional District and Sessions Judge M. Meenadevi in a case dating back to 2018. The convicted individuals are Kimudu Jayaram, 22, of Dumbriguda mandal in ASR district, and Datti Praveen, 22, of Sabbavaram mandal in Anakapalli district.

The case began on December 20, 2018, when S. Kota police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the duo near Akula depot as they were transporting ganja on a two-wheeler. Upon conducting a search, officers seized 3.750 kg of ganja from their possession.

The case was registered by then sub-inspector S. Ammi Naidu of S. Kota police station. Subsequent investigation was conducted by circle inspector B. Venkata Rao, and later, CI B. Srinivasa Rao filed the charge sheet. Based on the evidence, the court convicted both accused and delivered the verdict on Thursday.

60-yr-old arrested for running fake currency racket

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam City Police arrested a 60-year-old man for operating counterfeit currency racket from a residential property at MVP Colony here on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the MVP police and task force police conducted a raid on the residence and arrested Sriram, alias

Police recovered 34 sheets of single-sided fake Rs.500 notes without serial numbers, three sheets of Rs.200 notes and one sheet of Rs.500 notes. Each sheet contained four counterfeit notes.

Other seized items included a laptop, a pen drive with digital copies of currency notes, two keypad cell phones, a paper-cutting glass table, two bundles of white tape, a 200-gram bottle of Sona Kote screen coating, green thread pieces and other materials used in the counterfeiting operation.

DCP Mary Prashanti said, “Sriram had brought specialised paper from Mumbai and set up the printing operation at the residence in MVP Colony. The accused allegedly conspired with Varaprasad and another individual named Anand to manufacture and circulate the fake currency.”

She said that Anand had previously attempted to circulate approximately ten lakh rupees in fake notes but was unsuccessful. The trio was caught while attempting to resume their illegal operation.

He was arrested by Ujjain Special Task Force in the past in a similar case in Indore, Ujjain, Mumbai and Barwani areas and jailed.

"Earlier this year in February, the police arrested two individuals-Bhaskar Raju and Maddala Srinivas-for allegedly printing and attempting to circulate counterfeit notes worth `3 crore,” the DCP said.

Tight security in Chittoor ahead of verdict in former mayor murder case

Tirupati: The Chittoor police have tightened security in view of the impending verdict in the high-profile murder case of former Chittoor Mayor Katari Anuradha and her husband Katari Mohan. The IX Additional District Judge Court, Chittoor, is set to pronounce its judgment on Friday.

Chittoor Sub-Divisional Police Officer T. Sainath said strict restrictions would be implemented in and around the district court premises. Entry will be permitted only to court staff, while gatherings and public movement in groups have been banned under Section 30 of the Police Act. The police have appealed to public to cooperate in maintaining peace and order during and after the verdict.

The case dates back to November 17, 2015, when accused S. Chandrasekhar alias Chintu (A1) and Venkata Chalapathi (A2), along with three others, entered the Mayor’s office disguised in burqas and fatally attacked Anuradha and her husband using firearms and sharp weapons. The murders were reportedly committed over property and financial disputes.

A chargesheet was filed on February 18, 2016, naming 23 accused involved in various capacities, including conspiracy, direct participation, and aiding the main accused. Out of the 23 accused, A22 Kasaram Ramesh was later acquitted, while A21, who supplied weapons, has died. Accused A3 and A4 remain in judicial custody at Chittoor district jail, and the others are currently on bail.

Special security arrangements have been made at the residences of CHUDA Chairperson Katari Hemalatha, former MLA C.K. Babu, and other family members of the deceased. Additional protection has been provided for the presiding judge, the Assistant Public Prosecutor, and the de facto complainant.

Police have intensified surveillance on suspects and potential troublemakers, imposed traffic restrictions around the court, and banned rallies, celebrations, or protests. DSP Sainath urged citizens to act responsibly and support efforts to maintain peace in the city.