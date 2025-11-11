Woman gets her son murdered by hired killers, arrested in AP

Tirupati: In a shocking incident, the B. Kothakota police arrested a woman and seven hired killers for the murder of her son over financial and property disputes.

The accused were identified as the mother, Shyamala, 50, and the hired killer, Mahesh, along with his accomplices Bhanu Prakash, Sai Ganesh, Akash, Kiran, Rahul Pramod, and Hari Prasad. Police also seized the weapons and vehicles used in the crime.

According to Circle Inspector Gopal Reddy, the 22-year-old victim, Jayaprakash Reddy, was pursuing an MBA at Angallu near Madanapalle. Recently, he had reportedly fallen into bad habits and had been demanding money from his mother. Unable to bear the pressure, Shyamala allegedly conspired with Mahesh, a farm worker known to the family, to have her son killed.

She reportedly agreed to pay Rs 6 lakh for the murder and paid Rs 50,000 as an advance.

On November 7, Jayaprakash Reddy’s body was found near a liquor shop close to Gollapalli, along the Mumbai–Chennai national highway. Police registered as a case suspicious death and started the investigation.

“A phone call made from Mahesh’s mobile to Shyamala on the day of the incident played a key role in cracking the case,” CI Gopal Reddy said. “After verifying call records and questioning the suspects, we confirmed the conspiracy.”

He added that Mahesh had taken the help of several acquaintances to execute the murder.

The arrested persons have been remanded to judicial custody and further investigation was underway.