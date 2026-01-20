Woman Found Dead; Suspected Paramour Dies by Suicide

Kakinada: Undi police have found a 50-year-old woman killed at a house in Undi of West Godavari district late on Monday night. They suspect that the woman, Vijayalakshmi, has been murdered by her paramour.

According to Akividu circle inspector V. Jagadeeswara Rao, Donga Subba Rao of Mogallu village in Palakoderu mandal of West Godavari district had been staying away from his wife and children. Jagadeeswara Rao got involved in an extra-marital affair with Vijayalakshmi of the same village, who had lost her husband over 20 years ago.

Six months back, Subba Rao’s wife and her family caught Subba Rao along with Vijayalakshmi at a house in Attili and beat them up. Palakoderu police had registered a case against the wife of Subba Rao and his in-laws.

However, Subba Rao continued staying away from his wife. Recently, he took a house on rent at Undi, where he started spending time with Vijayalakshmi.

On Sunday morning, Vijayalakshmi told her daughter at Mogallu that she is going to the church. On Sunday evening, Vijayalakshmi’s daughter informed the police that her mother is missing.

On Monday evening, police found Subba Rao’s dead body near the railway station. Police found three mobile phones and two identical keys at the spot.

During their investigation, police found that the rented house of Subba Rao at Undi had been locked. On breaking open the lock, they found Vijayalakshmi’s body on the bed tied with ropes.

CI Jagadeeswara Rao said as per their investigations, Subba Rao had asked Vijayalakshmi to make their relationship permanent. But she refused. He then tied Vijayalakshmi to the bed with ropes and strangled her to death. Later, he locked the house, went out and out of remorse committed suicide by consuming poison near the railway station.

The CI is continuing the investigation for further clues under the supervision of Bhimavaram DSP Raghuveer Vishnu.