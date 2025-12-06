Woman Found Dead, Infant Missing in Palnadu; Family Alleges Murder

Palnadu: A woman died under suspicious circumstances after falling into a canal, while her seven-month-old son went missing in Narasaraopet, Palnadu district, late on Friday night.

According to police, Srikanth of Kottapalem village in Rompicherla mandal was travelling to a hospital in Narasaraopet with his wife Triveni (25) and their ailing infant son, Sharath, on a motorcycle. While crossing a canal area near Mallamma Centre, a Bolero vehicle reportedly blocked their path. In an attempt to avoid the vehicle, Srikanth lost control, causing Triveni and the infant to fall into the canal.

Srikanth lodged a complaint, after which police and rescue teams launched a search operation. Triveni’s body was recovered from the canal, while efforts are ongoing to trace the missing infant.

However, the woman’s family has raised serious allegations, claiming she was murdered and the incident was staged as an accident. They alleged injury marks were found on her body and demanded a thorough and fair investigation.

Police have registered a case and further inquiry is underway.