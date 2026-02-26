Woman Dies, Youth Injured in Bike Misha

Vijayawada:A twenty-year-old woman pursuing engineering course at a private college in Guntur died in a road accident while a young man suffered severe injuries when the moped she was riding hit a stationary lorry on Vadarevu-Piduguralla Road in Bapatla district on Thursday.



According to police, B. Sahasra was riding a moped along with Akhil when they met with the accident. The injured man was shifted to a hospital in Guntur treatment. The deceased belonged to Hyderabad. Police booked a case and investigation was in progress.











Woman Threatens Suicide, Releases Another Video Against MLA



Kadapa:The woman who has raised accusations against Railway Koduru MLA Arava Sridhar released another video on Thursday, reiterating that she has faced injustice and warning that she may end her life if justice is not delivered. In the latest video, Veena said it has been nearly a month since she came forward seeking justice. Questioning the delay in action, she asked what progress had been made during this period despite the issue drawing public attention. Veena stated that although the Jana Sena Party constituted a committee to inquire into the matter, its report has not been made public so far. She also said that, while an FIR was registered based on her complaint, a counter FIR was also filed against her. However, she maintained that no concrete action has been taken against those responsible. Expressing anguish, she questioned why no one had come forward to support her despite her claims of injustice. “If a woman speaks out about injustice and no one responds, does it mean the injustice never happened?” she asked in the video. The issue has triggered political debate in the region, while authorities are yet to announce further action on the case.

Devotee killed as bike falls into valley at Tirumala

Tirupati:A 65-year-old devotee from Tamil Nadu was killed when his motorcycle plunged into a valley on the first ghat road at Tirumala early Thursday.

The victim, Natrajan Subramanyam of Arakkonam, was descending the hill with his friend, Muniratnam Murali (55), after darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple when the bike reportedly went out of control near the 30th hairpin bend, struck a railing and fell into the valley. Subramanyam died on the spot, while Murali sustained injuries and was under treatment in Tirupati.



Police suspect fatigue may have led to the accident. A case was registered.

2 held in separate burglaries; Rs 37-L jewelry recovered

Vijayawada:Duggirala Police in Guntur district have solved two house burglary cases and arrested two persons, recovering gold and silver ornaments worth ₹37.85 lakh.



Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, speaking at a press conference at the District Police Office, said the cases were cracked using CCTV footage, fingerprint analysis and other technical evidence.

In the first case filed under Sections 331(4) and 305(a) of the BNS, a resident of Brahman Bazaar in Duggirala reported a burglary at his house after returning from Tirupati on September 20, 2025. Based on the investigation led by SI Venkata Ravi under the supervision of North DSP Muralikrishna and CI A.V. Brahmam, police arrested Chippada Kedareswara Rao (40) of Tanuku in West Godavari district near Manchikalapudi Adda Road. Police recovered 101.71 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹16.32 lakh and ₹1,000 in cash. The accused is reportedly involved in over 40 theft cases, and property linked to five other cases was also seized.

In the second case, relating to a burglary at Chintalapudi village, police arrested Imadabattini Gopi (38), a carpenter from Nehru Nagar in Guntur, in Mangalagiri’s Sharaf Bazaar area. He allegedly stole 136 grams of gold worth ₹20.40 lakh and 378 grams of silver worth ₹1.11 lakh while the family was away.

The SP said stringent action would continue against property offenders.

Sujatha of TD elected unopposed as Nellore mayor

Tirupati:Telugu Desam (TD) corporator Devarakonda Sujatha has been unanimously elected as the mayor of the Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) at a special council meeting held on Thursday, following the resignation of former mayor Potluri Sravanthi ahead of a proposed no-confidence motion.



Sujatha, the 53rd division corporator, was the sole nominee for the post. Her name was proposed by 40th division corporator P. Roop Kumar Yadav. As no other nominations were filed, the council elected her without a contest. Presiding Officer and joint collector Mogili Venkateswarlu formally declared her elected after completing the statutory process.

The mayoral election was necessitated after Sravanthi stepped down before a scheduled special meeting at which the TD had indicated plans to move a no-confidence motion. During the interim period, deputy mayor Roop Kumar Yadav functioned as in-charge mayor. Following her resignation, the State Election Commission issued a notification to fill the vacancy.



The council currently has 53 members following one vacancy. Of them, 39 corporators are aligned with the TD. With the votes of an MP, MLA and minister, the TD’s strength rose to 42, while the YSRC has 14 corporators and the support of an MLC. Sources said the YSRC sought a secret ballot instead of the prescribed show-of-hands method for the mayoral election.



Four arrested for murder after drunken brawl



Kurnool:Kurnool-I Town police arrested four persons in connection with a murder reported in the station limits, DSP J. Babu Prasad said on Thursday.



The case was registered on a complaint by Amarachintala Maruti, 29, of Khanderi Street. His relative, Amarachintala Manohar, 40, died following the attack. The accused were identified as Telugu Nagesh, 24, Telugu Raju, 36, Erukali Ramudu alias Mooganna, 46, and Telugu Eeranna, 47.



Police said a quarrel broke out on the night of February 22 near Anil Bar at the Old Bus Stand while the accused and the complainant’s uncle, Vijay, were consuming liquor. The dispute later escalated near the ITI College area, where the accused allegedly attacked them with knives and sticks.



Manohar, who intervened, was stabbed in the neck and succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at GGH. Police seized an autorickshaw, two blood-stained knives and a punch during the arrests. The accused were produced before the court. Further investigation is underway.



The NMC, created by merging Nellore city and rural constituencies, has 54 divisions and is among the largest civic bodies in the state. In the previous municipal elections held four years ago, the YSRC had won all 54 divisions. Sravanthi was then elected Mayor with the backing of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy. After the party’s recent electoral setback in the district, she had adopted a neutral political stance. Her tenure saw criticism over the pace of urban works and allegations of irregularities, which she denied.

Woman dies, youth injured in bike mishap



Vijayawada:A twenty-year-old woman pursuing engineering course at a private college in Guntur died in a road accident while a young man suffered severe injuries when the moped she was riding hit a stationary lorry on Vadarevu-Piduguralla Road in Bapatla district on Thursday.

According to police, B. Sahasra was riding a moped along with Akhil when they met with the accident. The injured man was shifted to a hospital in Guntur treatment. The deceased belonged to Hyderabad. Police booked a case and investigation was in progress.

Serial chain snatcher targeting elderly women held



Visakhapatnam:The Parvathipuram Manyam district police arrested a serial chain snatcher who had been targeting elderly and lone women across multiple mandals, recovering 192 grams of gold ornaments worth approximately `29 lakh from his possession.



Superintendent of police S.V. Madhav Reddy said that the accused, Koyyapu Giri Rajasekhar, 28, had been operating across the district for months, targeting elderly and vulnerable women traveling alone.



He said, riding a motorcycle, he used to swoop in, snatch gold necklaces, chains and black bead ornaments from his victims' necks and speed away before anyone could react. He revealed that his crimes were driven by an addiction to online betting and a mounting shortfall between his income and expenses. The accused was arrested during routine vehicle checks and stolen gold ornaments were seized from his bag.



During interrogation, Rajasekhar confessed to committing 14 chain-snatching offenses across six police station jurisdictions: 3 in Sitanagaram, 4 in Veeragattam, 2 each in Chinamerangi, Garugubilli, and Palakonda, and 1 in Balijapet. In total, he had stolen 16 gold ornaments from women across Parvathipuram town and surrounding villages.



Bhatnagar Awardees to lead National Scientific Symposium at AU



Visakhapatnam:Andhra University is set to host a two-day National Symposium on Advancement in Scientific Research on February 27 and 28, coinciding with the university's centenary celebrations and National Science Day. AU vice chancellor Acharya G.P Rajasekhar made this announcement at a press conference held on Thursday.



The symposium will see the participation of nine eminent experts from across the country, four of whom are recipients of the prestigious Bhatnagar Award. The first day's proceedings will commence at 10 am at the AU Convention Center on Beach Road, with addresses by distinguished academics from IITs. The evening will conclude with a short film exhibition and skit performance.



On the second day, a rally of approximately 3,000 students will march from the AU Administration Building to the Physics Department to garland the statue of Nobel laureate C.V. Raman and pay homage on National Science Day.



A special balloon release is also planned at the Science College Principal's Office. The day's academic sessions will feature speeches by former IIT professors.



Speaking on wider centenary initiatives, the vice chancellor announced that the Aurobindo Skill Development Center, established at `10 crore, will be inaugurated on March 5.



He also revealed plans to introduce AU's infrastructure and laboratories to students of affiliated colleges through a summer internship programme and announced a special initiative called Anveshan in collaboration with the Pharmacy Council of India. A panel discussion featuring former AU professors who have gone on to serve as vice chancellors of various universities is also being planned.



In another highlight of the centenary calendar, AU's sports department will host the All India Inter University Best Physique (Men) Competition from March 2 to 4.



Director of physical education Acharya N. Vijay Mohan said that over 500 bodybuilders, 200 coaches, technical staff, and judges representing 120 universities from across India are expected to attend. A total of 24 winners will be crowned across 8 categories.



Adding an international flavor to the centenary festivities, Andhra University is organising a special food and cultural festival for its 1,100 foreign students from 55 countries. Dean of International Student Affairs Acharya Paul Douglas said the festival will offer students a platform to showcase their respective cultures, traditions, culinary heritage, and performing arts.

