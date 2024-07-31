Woman dies by suicide over dowry harassment

Hyderabad: A married woman died by suicide due to alleged harassment by her in-laws within Hayatnagar police limits late Tuesday night.

According to Hayatnagar CI H. Venkateshwarlu, the deceased was residing in Banjara Colony after her marriage.At around 3 am on Tuesday night, she committed suicide in her home. On investigation, it was found that her in-laws were constantly harassing her by asking her to get more dowry. Unable to bear the harassment, she killed herself.The father of the woman filed a complaint with Hayathnagar police who later registered a case.The family of the deceased staged a dharna near Hayathnagar police station, alleging police showed indifferent behaviour and have been negligent in making arrests.



Sources told Deccan Chronicle that the family even broke into the police station and a scuffle ensued between the police and the deceased’s relatives. Hayathnagar CI said no officers were injured in the scuffle.