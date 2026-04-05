Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Blackmail in Prakasam

Nellore: A 24-year-old woman died by suicide in Ayyavaripalli village of Pamuru mandal in Prakasam district late on Saturday night, allegedly after being threatened with the circulation of her private photographs on social media.

The deceased, G. Madhavi (24), was a graduate working as a teacher in a private school in Pamuru. According to police, she had developed an acquaintance with Nagoor Basha, which later turned into a close relationship. Officials said the accused was already married and had children.

Police said Madhavi had recently distanced herself from him, following which he allegedly threatened to upload her personal photographs online. Distressed by the threats, she is suspected to have taken the extreme step.

Authorities said Nagoor Basha is reportedly associated with a political party and had earlier worked as a scribe for a vernacular newspaper. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.