Woman Delivers Baby Boy Aboard Moving Train Near Parvathipuram

VISAKHAPATNAM: A pregnant woman delivered a baby boy on board the Dhanbad–Podanur Amrit Bharat Express near Parvathipuram on Tuesday.

The woman, travelling with her husband in coach S/8 of Train No. 16620 from Rourkela to Jolarpettai, developed severe labour pain shortly after the train crossed Rayagada. The on-duty train ticket examiner, S. Srikant, alerted Waltair Commercial Control to arrange medical assistance at the next station.

Medical, commercial and security staff were mobilised and attended to the passenger at Parvathipuram. Meanwhile, the woman safely delivered a baby on board the train. Both the mother and the newborn are reported to be stable.

They were later shifted to the Government Hospital at Parvathipuram for further care.

Divisional railway manager Lalit Bohra appreciated the prompt response and coordination of the railway staff.