Woman Brother Arrested For Murder Of Husband In Madanapalle

Nellore: Madanapalle police have cracked a murder case that had remained unsolved for six months. A woman, with the assistance of her brother, brutally killed her husband and secretly disposed of the body, police revealed.

According to DSP Mahendra, Ramanna and his wife Ramanamma, both daily wage labourers, lived in Rama Rao Colony of Madanapalle. Ramanna, addicted to alcohol, allegedly harassed his wife regularly. On 12 March this year, Ramanamma and her brother Eshwar attacked Ramanna with a pestle, killing him on the spot.

The duo then stuffed the body into a gunny sack, transported it nearly 30 kilometres on a two-wheeler and buried it near the Handri Neeva canal in B. Kothakota mandal.

The crime came to light after Ramanna’s brother, Lakshmanna, lodged a missing person complaint with 2 Town police in June, suspecting foul play. During interrogation, police identified Ramanamma and Eshwar as the prime suspects. Upon questioning, they confessed to the murder.

Police exhumed the skeletal remains and hair samples from the burial site and sent them for DNA testing. The DSP confirmed that the accused have been remanded in custody.