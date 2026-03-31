Woman Attempts Suicide Over LPG Cylinder

ANANTAPUR: A woman allegedly attempted suicide at Tondapadu village in Gooty mandal on Monday following a dispute with her husband over a cooking gas cylinder.

According to sources, the woman, wife of Harikrishna, had been facing difficulties, as the LPG cylinder at their house had remained empty for the past three months. Due to financial constraints, her husband was reportedly unable to refill the cylinder, forcing the family to rely on firewood for cooking.

Tension prevailed in the household as the woman had been urging her husband to arrange for a new cylinder. A minor quarrel broke out between the couple on Monday over the issue, after which the woman allegedly attempted suicide by consuming phenyl.

Family members immediately noticed the incident and rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors said her condition is currently stable. Further details are awaited.