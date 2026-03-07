Woman Appears Before Police Over Allegations Against MLA Sreedhar

Kadapa: Harsha Veena, the woman who has accused Railway Kodur MLA Arava Sreedhar of sexual harassment, appeared before Rajampet additional superintendent of police Manoj Ramanath Hegde on Saturday in connection with an inquiry into her complaint. Veena attended the hearing as complainant and detailed the alleged harassment by the MLA of Jana Sena. She had earlier approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes seeking action against him. Acting on the commission’s directive, officials recorded her statement. The matter gained attention after videos containing her allegations against the MLA surfaced on social media recently.

Police said the inquiry would continue based on the statements and evidence submitted.

Meanwhile, Veena also appeared before the Railway Kodur court on Saturday to submit bail sureties in a separate case filed by the MLA’s mother, Prameelamma, alleging that harassment Veena has been harassing her son.