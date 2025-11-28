Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment By AP Minister’s PA

Visakhapatnam: A woman with three children, working as a clerk in the education department at Saluru in Parvathipuram Manyam district, has alleged that she has been subjected to sexual harassment by tribal welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani’s unofficial personal assistant, B. Satish. She alleged that not only Satish but also his friends began visiting her house and harassing her.

Her troubles with Satish began after her husband died in harness in 2021 due to coronavirus. She applied for employment under compassionate grounds and was awaiting orders. Satish allegedly approached her and demanded Rs 5 lakh, claiming it was required to pay zilla parishad officials to secure her appointment. She said she paid the amount and subsequently joined as a clerk in the zilla parishad in December 2021.

However, after learning that the money had not been paid to officials as claimed, she questioned Satish and demanded a refund. She alleged that Satish developed a grudge and intensified his harassment after Sandhya Rani became minister, abusing her in filthy language and at times touching her inappropriately.

She was later transferred to a remote village in GL Puram, but after obtaining a High Court order, she rejoined in Saluru at the MDO office.

She alleged that on November 24, Satish, while celebrating his birthday, came to her house in an intoxicated state late at night and demanded she spend time with him. Feeling that matters were going out of control, she approached the minister at her residence.

“Instead of showing sympathy, the minister abused me in front of around 30 people and threatened to have me dismissed from service,” she told reporters.

On November 27, she approached the Parvathipuram superintendent of police with a written complaint. The SP forwarded it to the Saluru Town Inspector and issued a statement saying that action would be taken against the accused after due investigation.

Former deputy chief minister Peedika Rajanna Dora and former Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi have demanded a thorough inquiry and punishment for those responsible.