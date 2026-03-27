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Woman Alleges ‘No Justice’ in MLA Complaint, Threatens to Die

Andhra Pradesh
27 March 2026 9:18 PM IST

The woman said she was unable to move freely due to social stigma

Woman Alleges ‘No Justice’ in MLA Complaint, Threatens to Die
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Representational Image. (Source:DC)

KADAPA: A woman who filed a complaint against Railway Koduru Jana Sena MLA Arava Sridhar, alleging wrongdoing in the name of love, on Friday threatened to end her life, claiming that no action had been taken on her complaint.

Speaking to the media, she said no action had been taken against the MLA despite her allegations.

She warned that if justice was not delivered, she would attempt suicide in front of the Jana Sena office.

The woman said she was unable to move freely due to social stigma, while the MLA continued to appear in public.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
MLA Arava Sridhar kadapa Railway Kodur Jana Sena Candidate Jana Sena suicide 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kadapa 
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