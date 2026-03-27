Woman Alleges ‘No Justice’ in MLA Complaint, Threatens to Die

KADAPA: A woman who filed a complaint against Railway Koduru Jana Sena MLA Arava Sridhar, alleging wrongdoing in the name of love, on Friday threatened to end her life, claiming that no action had been taken on her complaint.

Speaking to the media, she said no action had been taken against the MLA despite her allegations.

She warned that if justice was not delivered, she would attempt suicide in front of the Jana Sena office.

The woman said she was unable to move freely due to social stigma, while the MLA continued to appear in public.