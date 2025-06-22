With Lokesh’s Leadership, Yoga Became a Festival: Modi

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday singled out IT minister Nara Lokesh for playing a commendable role in the success of 11th International Yoga Day.

Modi observed that Nara Lokesh had personally overseen the preparations for the Yoga Day over the past one and a half months, which made the event a grand success.

“Bhai Lokesh has shown us how yoga can be celebrated not merely as a physical exercise but as a social festival. Lokesh brought together all sections of the society onto one single platform for a single purpose. On this occasion, I profusely congratulate him,” the PM declared before lakhs of audience, surprising many leaders present at the venue.

Significantly, in mid-May, Narendra Modi had personally entertained Nara Lokesh at his official residence in New Delhi, along with the latter’s spouse and son. The Prime Minister had personally gone on to take Lokesh and family around the house.

This is a privilege Narendra Modi has not extended to Lokesh’s father Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The PM went on to observe that the International Yoga Day celebrations held in Visakhapatnam have become a model for the entire country.

Lokesh, in turn, appreciated Modi for making yoga popular in the world and ensuring the success of Saturday’s event.

The bonding between Lokesh and Modi has been increasing over the last few months, party sources reveal.

Sources say it is Modi, who had been keen on meeting Lokesh and his family after the Prime Minister relaunched the Amaravati capital works on May 2.

Such developments are being seen by many as a potential signal of the increasing relationship between AP and the centre.